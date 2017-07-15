Ex-PNoy told to tap brightest lawyers

By: Mario B. Casayuran

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has ordered yesterday the filing of criminal charges against former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy’’ C. Aquino III for his liability arising from the murder of the 44 PNP-SAF policemen by Muslim rebels.



In her resolution, Morales also ordered the filing of criminal charges against former PNP Director-General Alan Purisima and SAF Director Getulio Napenas.

Meantime Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson, chairman of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, urged Aquino to get the best lawyers to be able to clear himself of charges of graft and usurpation of authority that would now be filed before the courts.

The charges arose from Aquino’s alleged hand in the botched 2015 Mamasapano operation that led to the death of 44 PNP–Special Action Force (SAF) operatives in Maguindanao, Mindanao in January, 2015.

“As a friend and former colleague, in the Senate, I feel for former President Aquino as he stands trial before a court of law. I trust that he can ably defend himself,’’ Lacson said.

Both Lacson and Aquino served in the Senate from 2007 to 2010 in the 14th Congress.

