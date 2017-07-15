Grudge match: Manila versus Negros

- Home
Games Today
(Rizal Memorial Stadium)
4 p.m. – Meralco vs Ceres
(Cebu City Sports Center)
7 p.m. – Global vs Davao
Meralco-Manila faces another daunting task in its effort to tighten its grip on the solo lead when it faces powerhouse Ceres-Negros today in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
The Sparks look to build on last weekend’s 2-1 victory over JPV-Marikina in the 4 p.m. affair with the Busmen, who seem to be gaining momentum after a slow start in the league’s inaugural season.
Another three points would keep Meralco on top for another week, but a draw or a defeat opens the door for Global-Cebu to catch up with them in the standings.
Meantime, Global seeks to maintain its unbeaten run at the Cebu City Sports Center as it hosts the Davao Aguilas in other match set at 7 p.m.
Global is three points behind Meralco in the standings, and another victory would put more pressure on the latter which held the lead for most of the way since the league kicked off more than two months ago.
James Younghusband’s header in the 67th minute allowed Meralco to stay in first place while snapping the five-match winning streak of a JPV side that has emerged as one of the surprise favorites.
But the Sparks are wary of the Busmen, who are slowly catching up with the leader. The Bacolod outfit is in fifth place at 16 points but are expected to pick things up in succeeding matches.
Meanwhile, Global has been doing well since it started playing home matches in Queen City of the South more than a week ago.
After its 1-0 victory over Ceres, Global followed it up with a 3-0 beating of Stallion-Laguna behind a brace from Misagh Bahadoran.