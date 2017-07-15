Imported/Local Challenge

By: Johnny Decena

May tatlong entries lamang ang tatakbo sa tampok na “6th Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race” bukas sa Metro Turf in Malvar-Tanauan City Batangas.

To be disputed at a lung-busting distance of 1,800 Meters or 1 1/8 of a mile, the entries here are: SC Stockfarm, Inc.’s Hitting Spree, N.O. Morales’ Messi and B.C. coching’s Bentley.



A total of P500,000 cash prizes are allocated with the champion getting P300,000, 2nd P112,500; 3rd P62,500 and 4th P25,000. Breeder’s Purse: P15,000 to the winning local horse only (imported horse not qualified to the breeder’s purse).

May 10 races naman tayo ngayong araw kumpara sa Sunday’s 13-race program. Pero may two sets tayo na popular na Winner-Take-All, ganito bilang din ng Pick-6 at Pick-5 at siyempre ang tanging Pick-4 event covering the usual last four races.

Lahat ng karera ngayong araw ay may guaranteed prize of P120,000 to the winner only, sponsored by Metro Turf Club, Inc.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng Santa Ana Park kahapon ay matutunghayan ninyo ito lagi sa aming Sports page kinabukasan ng karera.

Sa mga di nakapagkarera sa Santa Ana Park noong isang araw, nakalusot na manalo ang nadehadong Jungle Jingle kaya nagbigay pa nang magandang premyong P4,472.40 ang Winner-Take-All.

Abangan ang MARHO Breeders Championship Invitational Race….So there and Good Luck and see you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s OTB at Marick, Cainta.

