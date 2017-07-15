KathNiel more than thrilled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘NOT THIS YEAR – Highspeed predicted that Liza Soberano would come out on the cover of Yes! special issue, making her the most beautiful star of 2017. Turned out that KathNiel graced the Yes! cover.

So, the loveteam of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla was voted by Yes! this year’s most beautiful. Actually also a good choice as, aside from looks, KathNiel are fine actors. They were admirable in their last film, “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”



Well, not this year, Liza. Perhaps, in 2018. You get prettier by the day.

But then Liza and partner Enrique Gil (LizQueen) were included on the list of Fan Mania along with JaDine (James Reid and Nadine Lustre) and AlDub (Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza). AlDub was last year’s most beautiful.

•

SECOND TIME – From Yes!, this release.

One of the hottest loveteams in Philippine showbiz today, Kathryn and Daniel, known by their uni-name KathNiel, are more than thrilled to be on the cover of this annual special issue of YES!

Kathryn who is gracing the cover for the second time (her first was in July 2013, when she shared the cover with Julia Montes, her co-star in that year’s “Mara Clara” remake), feels that her 2017 cover appearance is extra special because she’s sharing it with her special someone: Daniel.

“Akala ko nga hindi cover ‘to,” she says. “Akala ko kasi nga, once ka lang puwede. And I’m very thankful, kasi ngayon, I’m sharing this cover with DJ, and ‘yon, malaking bagay. So I’m thankful sa YES! Talaga.”

The power duo, who posed for ace photographer Mark Nicdao, also shared with YES! some details about their “relationship,” which only close friends are privy to. Daniel says that his way of making Kathryn go into kilig mode is through “asaran.”

•

‘ASAR’ AND ‘LAMBING’ – “Paano ko siya pakikiligin? Inaasar ko lang siya,” he says, laughing. “Bina-bad-trip ko lang siya. Gano’n ang kulitan namin, bad-tripan lang kami nang bad-tripan. Para may something lang lagi.”

Kathryn knows that Daniel’s “pang-aasar’’ is a form of “paglalambing.” The “La Luna Sangre” star explains: “Alam namin ‘yung timpla ng isa’t isa. Magkaibang-magkaiba kami ni DJ off-cam, pero pag magkasama kami, nagbe-blend pa rin kami. Siguro ‘yon ‘yung pinaka-secret do’n is huwag kang magtago sa mga tao. Kasi, kung ano ‘yong nakikita nila sa camera, gano’n din kami kakulit off-cam.”

Despite their public display of affection, the two have never admitted that they’re a real-life couple.

Daniel tells YES! There’s no need for such admission: “Kitang-kita naman na. Parang ano pa ba’ng kailangan sabihin?

Wala na. Hindi na kailangan mag salita pa. Masyado nang klaro ‘yong mensahi na ipinaparating namin.”

Kathryn, for her part, says that she prefers to keep certain matters of her very public life private.

Related

comments