Lesson on greed in ‘Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko’

Tomorrow in “Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko,” Lola Goreng (Gloria Romero) shares a magical story about being greedy with Renz Valerio.



Renz is Crispin, the greedy boy who eats too many sweets and fatty foods and does not share them with anyone. Because of this, the magical magnifying lens he bought in an antique shop that makes everything large teaches him a lesson.

He dreams of being chased by moving large candies and chocolate bars that leads to stomach ache. His mom (Tina Paner) and dad (Simon Ibarra) try to cure him, but to no avail.

Will Crispin be able to learn the importance of eating right?

“Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko” airs tomorrow after “Hay, Bahay!” on GMA.

