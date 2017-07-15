Meet K-pop stars in Singapore by downloading the Tribe app

Do you love K-pop? Can’t get enough of this popular music genre? Get a chance to meet and greet your favorite K-pop stars at the 10th Music Bank World Tour in Singapore on August 4, 2017 simply by downloading the Tribe app at the Google or Apple store.



The lucky winner and a companion will get round-trip tickets to Singapore, seats at the Music Bank, as well as hotel accommodations. That’s three days and two nights at the famous Lion City known for its beautiful man-made gardens, great street food, and colonial architecture.

To join, download the Tribe app at https://goo.gl/4xDPVp, create an account, and watch at least two shows. Confirm your entry at www.tribenow.tv/ph/musicbank. The promo will run until July 20, 2017.

The Music Bank is a popular weekly musical show of the Korean Broadcasting System. It has staged world tours in Asia, Europe, and Latin America among others.

The 10th World Tour brings the best of K-pop to a global audience. This star-studded concert will be hosted by MCs Park Bo Gum, star of Love in the Moonlight and Reply 1988, and Irene of Red Velvet. It features BTS, SHINee, CNBlue, and Mamamoo.

You can also catch these starts at Tribe Limited, a TV and movie streaming service available in the Philippines and Indonesia. A subsidiary of Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, Tribe delivers highly tailored live and on demand content. It is the home of your favorite Korean TV dramas, Asian movies, anime, and live sports events that you can watch anytime anywhere.

Tribe channels include Aniplus, KBSW, TVN, Kplus, Thrill, KIX, and TruTV. Among its top shows are My Secret Romance at Kplus, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon also at Kplus, and Attack on Titan Season 2 at Aniplus.

