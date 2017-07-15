No violent dispersal sa SONA − NCRPO

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Walang magaganap na violent dispersal sa July 24. Ito ang tiniyak ng officials ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sa mga grupong magma-martsa patungong Batasang Pambansa para sa pangalawang State-of -the-Nation Address (SONA) ni President Duterte.



Sinabi ni NCRPO director General Oscar Albayalde na hahayaan ang mga nagpo-protesta na magpahayag ng kanilang grievances basta’t wala silang lalabaging batas.

“While we respect democracy, freedom of speech and assembly, we still have to subscribe to the laws of the land…We have laws to follow,” sabi ng NCRPO chief nang makipagpulong sa leaders ng militant groups, human rights lawyers, barangay officials at community leaders para sa nalalapit na SONA.

Sa naturang dialogue, sinabi ni Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) secretary-general Renato Reyes na magma-martsa sila hindi para manggulo kundi magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin tungkol sa pangakong pagbabago ni President Duterte.

“Our sole agenda is to make the President know of the important issues and concerns of our fellowmen. One year had passed and, of course, people are asking where were his promises and what happened to those he did not fulfill,” he said.

