PH smoking ban July 23

By: Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce

The nationwide smoking ban will take effect on July 23, the Department of Health said yesterday.

Health spokesperson Assistant Secretary Dr. Eric Tayag said the nationwide smoking ban takes effect 60 days after the publication of Executive Order 26 signed by President Duterte.



“July 23 kasi when we checked, it was published sa Manila Bulletin May 24. The effectivity of the EO is 60 days after publication not after signing,” Tayag said.

With the EO taking effect very soon, the public, as well as different establishments, were advised to implement the EO starting on that date – or risk being among the first offenders that will be penalized.

“Those who won’t be able to comply with the requirements of the ban, you could be the one that will be made as an example offender,” the DoH official warned.

Tayag advised establishments to put up No Smoking signages which are at least 8 x 11 inches with the symbol occupying 60 percent of the signage.

Establishments were also advised to display Designated Smoking Area signages and that they must be accompanied by graphic health warnings on the ill-effects of smoking.

