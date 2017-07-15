PNP official derides lax security agencies

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Mar T. Supnad

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan – A top PNP official revealed some security agencies tasked to man vital installations and public places are ill-equipped in performing their duties.



Police director Sr. Supt. Benjamin Silo, Jr. said they established this findings after conducting tacit “mystery shopping” along commercial shopping centers in the province to determine the capability of the private security agencies in thwarting possible saboteurs.

“Hindi nila na detect itong pinakawalan namin na mystery shoppers na kunwaring magdadala ng explosives or baril sa loob,” disclosed Silo.

Al Balan, president of the Intelligence Support and Action Force (ISAF-CIDG), a civilian group tapped by the PNP in intelligence gathering and monitoring of lawless elements, also observed that some security guards do not have the capability to monitor and detect possible saboteurs.

“We entered a company’s wel-guarded gate manned by blue guards but they failed to detect our materials,” laments Balan, a gun shooting expert.

Despite this Silo assured there is no intelligence report of any threat of bombings of industrial facilities and in public places such as malls.

Related

comments