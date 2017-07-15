Pocari, Creamline clash for PVL lead

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Café Lupe vs Air Force

1 p.m. – IEM vs Megabuilders

4 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. – Power Smashers vs Perlas-BanKo

Expect fierce action from start to finish as defending champion Pocari Sweat and Creamline dispute the solo lead today in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The match is set at 4 p.m. with the Lady Warriors and the Cool Smashers looking ready for an all-out war.



Although both teams are sporting similar 3-0 cards, Creamline looks more impressive as it dropped only one set during its 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 triumph over powerhouse Hair Fairy Air Force last week.

What should make the match more interesting and livelier is the showdown between two of the country’s top hitters – Alyssa Valdez for Creamline and Myla Pablo for the reigning titlists.

Valdez is easily the more popular of the two having won the UAAP MVP plum three times but Pablo is not far behind.

Aside from her charm, Pablo is also known for her powerful smashes and good timing on the defensive end.

Valdez is so far the league’s leading scorer with 78 points followed by Pablo with 71.

Unlike before, Valdez is now surrounded by effective role players in Rosemarie Vargas, Pau Soriano, and setter Jia Morado.

Pablo, on the other hand, can always expect help from Elaine Kasilag, Jeanette Panaga, and libero Melissa Gohing.

In the other women’s match, Power Smashers seek to end a series of misfortunes when it tangles with Perlas-BanKo at 6:30 p.m.

The Power Smashers are at the cellar with a 0-3 card with their recent defeat coming from the Akari-Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22.

Perlas-BanKo, for its part, is in the middle standings with a 1-2 mark.

