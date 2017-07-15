Robber killed in gunfight with cops

By: Jean Fernando

An alleged notorious robber was killed in a shootout with policemen after he robbed a commuter early yesterday morning in Parañaque City.

Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Paranaque City police chief, identified the slain suspect as Antonio Vinculado, 32, a.k.a. “Plang-Plang”, a construction worker and resident of Masigla Compound, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.



Modequillo said the suspect died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Investigation showed the incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. at Riverside Kaybuboy Bridge in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

Modequillo said that prior to the shooting incident, one Janel Flores sought assistance from patrolling policemen, telling them that he was held up by Vinculado while waiting for a ride home on Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The victim claimed the suspect poked a gun at his back as he took his bag cellular phone, cash and other personal belongings.

The suspect then fled on foot to unknown direction.

Flores immediately sought assistance from a passing mobile car of the Police Community Precinct.

The cops told the victim to board the patrol car to guide them in tracking down the suspect.

They later spotted Vinculado walking casually along the Riverside Kabuyboy Bridge.

Modequillo said that Vinculado fired shots at the approaching policemen, triggering a shootout.

