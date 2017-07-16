Aguirre ready to face raps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog and PNA

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II said yesterday he is ready to face the criminal and administrative complaints filed by detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima against him before the Ombudsman.

“I will face her accusations against me in any forum. I will follow what our laws or rules state on jurisdiction and will not challenge it because I know I have not done anything wrong,” Aguirre said.



De Lima accused Aguirre in her complaint of inaction on the cases of alleged extrajudicial killings in the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs despite the Department of Justice’s mandate to investigate and prosecute criminals.

She said she has reliable information from the DoJ that Aguirre issued a directive to the National Prosecution Service that no prosecutor is allowed to file a case against any law enforcement official enforcing the administration’s war on drugs.

De Lima, in her 27-page complaint, said Aguirre must be investigated for violating several provisions of the Revised Penal Code, such as negligence in prosecution and toleration of criminal offenses (Article 208), grave coercion (Article 286), use of falsified documents (Article 172.2), offering of false testimony (Article 184), and usurpation of legislative powers (Article 239).

Related

comments