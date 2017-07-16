Big races at MMTCI

By: Johnny Decena

No way na palalampasin ng masusukid na bayang karerista ang 13 races, headlined by the staging of the P500,000.00 Philracom-sponsored “6th Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race” na itatanghal ngayong araw at the Metro Turf in Malvar-Tanauan City Batangas.

Ang tatlong entries sa tampok na karera – with their prospective jockeys are: Hitting Spree, K.B. Abobo; Messi, J. A. Guce; and Bentley, M.M. Gonzales.



Nakataya dito ay P300,000, P112,500 at P62,500 for the 1st thru the 3rd placer, respectively. Post time: 3:00 p.m.

May 3 sets tayo ngayon ng popular na WTA at Pick-5 at 2 sets each naman ng Pick-6 at Pick-4 events. Races start at 2:00 p.m, so be there earlier.

Samantala, ang P3,000,000 3rd leg Triple Crown Stakes Race at P1,000,000 Hopeful Stakes Race ay nakatoka naman itanghal sa Saddle & Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng Santa Ana Park noong Huwebes, ang Winner-Take-All event covering races 1 to 7 ay nagbigay pa nang magandang dibidendong R4,472.40 at ang Pick-6 (R2-7) naman ay P1,644.00.

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 7 ay ang Plug Ceremony, Seni Seviyorum, Striking Move, Wo Wo Duck, Jungle Jingle, Prince Lao at Shinshiro or combinations 1-4-3-7-3-4-8.

Matagumpay na nagsipanalo sa 7 “Rating Based System Races” last Sunday at Santa Ana Park ay ang Puting Biyaya (Races 3), Quitek Willy (Race 4), Eugene (Races 5), Beat Them All (Race 6), Jersy Jewel (Race 7), Maincore Sunspots (Race 9) at My Big Osh (Race 11).

So there, see you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta…Good Luck!!

