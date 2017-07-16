Megabuilders stays perfect

Megabuilders turned to its top gunners and thumped Instituto Estetico Manila, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19, yesterday to remain unscathed in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The trio of Francis Saura, Bryan Bagunas, and Fauzi Ismail – all standouts from reigning UAAP finalist National University – starred anew for the Volley Bolts who grabbed the solo lead with a 4-0 record.



Saura fired 14 points, including 12 kills, Bagunas chipped in 13 points highlighted by two blocks, and Ismail added 12 points highlighted by 10 attacks.

Aside from the team’s 42 kills, the Volley Bolts took advantage of IEM’s erratic serve.

The Phoenix Volley Masters had 55 attempts at the service line but failed to land an ace.

Kim Malabunga shone defensively for Megabuilders as he accounted for four of the team’s eight blocks to finish with five points.

IEM dropped to 2-2 despite getting 11 points from Mark Enciso.

In the other game, Air Force bucked a slow start before it bested Café Lupe, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20, for its third win in four outings.

Edwin Tolentino starred for the Jet Spikers with 17 points built on 14 hits and three blocks, while Ranran Abdilla and Rudolfo Labrador contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively.

