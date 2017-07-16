Supt. Marcos to run after IS allies in C. Mindanao

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Controversial Supt. Marvin Marcos and some of his men will be tasked to run after the local allies of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Central Mindanao or Region 12 where they are assigned.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said Marcos’ new task comes with his designation as head of the Central Mindanao Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.



“Director (Roel) Obusan specifically said that their function is on BIFF-ISIS areas. It is where their work would focus,” said Carlos.

Obusan is the head of the CIDG. The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters is a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front which is now being accused of colluding with the ISIS-backed Maute Group.

Marcos’ return to duty was met with criticisms by allies of President Duterte who wanted him reinstated.

The former PNP-CIDG Region 8 head and 18 other policemen were accused of killing Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa inside the Leyte sub-provincial jail in Baybay City last year.

PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa defended the decision to put Marcos and his men back on active duty status, saying they all underwent due process.

But despite their return to active duty, Carlos said they are not yet off the hook as the criminal cases leveled against them will still push through. The Department of Justice had earlier downgraded the murder case filed against Marcos and his men to homicide.

Marcos and his men have filed a motion for reconsideration on the penalties slapped on them in connection with the Espinosa killing.

Based on the approved recommendation of the IAS, Marcos was meted with four-month suspension while most of his men were punished with one rank demotion.

“The motion for reconsideration is yet to be decided,” said Carlos.

The motion for reconsideration was filed before the PNP Directorate for Personnel Records and Management. The decision is expected to be out next week.

