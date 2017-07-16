Timely showbiz topics

TIMELY SHOWBIZ TOPICS – A few issues back, Highspeed focused on “Talk of Showbiz Town.” Here are more timely showbiz topics.

Forget it – referring to plans reviving the Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion “loveteam.” The talk is the screen chemistry is long gone. Besides, Gabby seems not keen on doing a movie with his ex-wife.



Also, the Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta tandem. Only a few “diehards” are keen on seeing them on the big screen.

Besides Goma’s a full-time mayor of Ormoc and is doing very well.

More like it – are reteaming Aga Muhlach and Lea Salonga, Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos. But with the “warning” that the stories should be apt to their age and stature. And that they should be supported by young stars… so called millennials.

MMFF ENTRIES – Hopefully, “Larawan” and “Citizen Jake” will be official entries to the December Metro Manila Film Festival. Both are independently produced.

Look, “Larawan” is based on Nick Joaquin’s “Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.” “Citizen Jake” is the comeback movie of the great Mike de Leon.

INDIES – There are no less than eight filmfest for indies, including the nationwide Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino in August.

Indie filmmakers can no longer complain they have very limited market. Think CineMalaya, TOFARM, QCinema, Cinema One Originals, Sinag Manila, Sine Pilipino, Cine Local.

ENOUGH OF – The cheap gimmicks of Baron Geisler and Kiko Matos. Their first “wrestling match” was a dude. So, why a return bout?

Also, enough of so-called singers who can’t sing and dancers who can’t dance.

