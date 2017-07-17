Judith Barretto, 86, dies

Piano teacher and 2012 Papal Awardee Judith Catada Barretto of Polo, Valenzuela City passed away peacefully in her sleep last Sunday at the age of 86.



Widow of the late Bayani Maaño Barretto of Manila, Mrs. Barretto was the establishing president of the Apostleship of Prayer at the Parish of the Holy Family in Karuhatan, Valenzuela.

Eldest daughter of the late Atanacio Punzalan Catada of Batangas and Florencia Aquino Nieva of Bulacan, Judith was an alumna of the Santa Scholastica Manila and took up her Conservatory of Music course at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.

She is survived by her children retired teacher Rechilda Vivien and spouse Mohammad Ali Khaleghi; marine biologist Evangeline Florence and spouse Ramon Miclat; Ateneo de Manila biology professor Catherine Genevieve; real estate broker and appraiser and college dean Gabriel Alvin; and Nathaniel, Manila Bulletin provincial news editor; grandchildren Hamed, Somayeh, and Vajih Khaleghi; Valerie and Vincent Miclat; Janzen and Keith Lagunzad; Milan, Gizelle, Clarisse, and Rejen Barretto; Martin, Andie, and Bonn Barretto; great grandchildren Claire Reginaldo and Parsa Khaleghi; and sisters Fely Carretas, Crescencia Joaquin, and Concesa Laurel; and brother Victorino Catada and their families.

Her remains lie at the Solennelle Funeral Chapels, Maysan Road, Valenzuela. Interment is set on Thursday at the St. John Cemetery in Ka-ruhatan after an 8 a.m. Holy Mass at the Solenn Chapel of Solennelle.

