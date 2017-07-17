Sanya, Rocco reunite, hot on set of ‘Haplos’

By: Nestor Cuartero

BIDA NA SI SANYA: Sanya Lopez made such an impact on Encantadia that her home network, GMA, has quickly assigned her the lead role in new afternoon series, “Haplos”.



What’s more, GMA has reunited Sanya with her Encantadia leading man, Rocco Nacino, with whom she has forged unique chemistry. The press has been quick to spot and suspect an instant romance brewing between the two, although the actors involved claim what they have together is nothing more than good old friendship, except that theirs has become closer than usual.

Anyway, such closeness manifests clearly in their scenes together. “Haplos” casts Rocco and Sanya as passionate lovers this time. Needless to say, they will figure in not a few kissing and other love scenes.

Sanya, who says she hasn’t had a boyfriend since birth, added she is ready, however, to do such delicate scenes.

‘Anyway, its only for TV at may limits naman,’she said.

ESPESYAL ANG HAPLOS NIYA: According to GMA, Haplos adds passion to GMA Afternoon Prime.

“Haplos” is topbilled by GMA’s multi-talented and home-grown talents Sanya Lopez, Thea Tolentino, Pancho Magno, and Rocco Nacino. The series started airing on July 10.

It stars Sanya Lopez as Angela, a physical therapy undergraduate whose goal in life is to find a man as amazing as her father. Thea Tolentino portrays Lucille Bermudez, Angela’s half-sister and a sexy promo girl who uses her looks to her advantage. Greedy and dubious, she dreams of being wealthy someday.

Pancho Magno is Benedict Dizon, Angela’s admirer, fitness instructor.

Rocco Nacino plays Angela’s boyfriend, a hardworking salesman.

Sanya says: “Tungkol ito sa isang babae na may gift. And yung gift na yun, dun iikot yung story. Yung gift na yun gagamitin niyapara sa kabutihan and yun yung dapat nila abangan,” she says.

Completing the cast are Patricia Javier, Emilio Garcia, Francine Prieto, Diva Montelaba, and Ms. Celia Rodriguez.

“Haplos”, the series, has nothing to do with an old Vilma Santos-Christopher de Leon-Rio Locsin movie where the latter played a ghost still in love with Christopher.

