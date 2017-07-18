Boy climbs mango tree, is shot by American man

By: Jun N. Aguirre

KALIBO, Aklan – An American was arrested by police in New Washington town, Aklan province Sunday night for shooting a nine-year-old boy.



Police officials identified the suspect as 61-year-old Lewis Sanderson, a resident of Fatima village.

Based on the initial investigation, Sanderson may have been irked after seeing the boy climb a mango tree.

According to the boy, he heard a gunshot while running away. But it was only later he realized he was the one who was shot when he saw his arm bleeding.

Sanderson is currently detained in New Washington town while criminal charges are being readied against him.

Meanwhile, the boy is recuperating at a government hospital in Kalibo.

