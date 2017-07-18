Generals eye 2nd win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan)

8 a.m. – Letran vs EAC (J)

10 a.m. – San Beda vs CSB (J)

12 noon – Letran vs EAC (S)

2 p.m.- San Beda vs CSB (S)

4 p.m.- Arellano vs JRU (S)

6 p.m.- Arellano vs JRU (J)

Darkhorse Emilio Aguinaldo College tries to gain a share of the early lead while defending champion San Beda intends to get back on track as they face separate foes today in the resumption of the 93rd NCAA seniors basketball tourney at The Arena in San Juan City.

Fresh from a solid 74-64 victory over St. Benilde last Friday, the Generals hope to sustain their fine form against the Letran Knights in their 12 noon showdown and keep in step with the upstart Lyceum Pirates, winners of their first two matches.



EAC has enough tools to get the job done, but veteran big man Sidney Onwubere knows the Generals cannot afford to put their guards down against the Knights who are aching to recover from a 75-78 loss dealt by the undermanned Mapua Cardinals last week.

“We should not relax,” said the 6-foot-4 Onwubere, referring to the Generals unimpressive closeout against the Blazers whom they allowed to entertain comeback hopes in the final frame after trailing by as many as 24 points.

“Hindi kami pwedeng maglaro ng ganun against Letran kasi saglit lang sa kanila humabol ng ganun lamang. Pupwede pa kaming matalo. Every game is important if we want to make it to the Final Four.”

The Red Lions should come in with such fire in their 2 p.m. encounter with the Blazers as they try to redeem themselves from a 91-96 loss inflicted by the Pirates in what could be an early finals preview last Friday.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez, despite having a potent team envy of many, is urging the Red Lions to come up with a better defensive performance – individually and collectively – which they struggled to display during a tight finish against the Pirates.

Clashing in the third and final seniors match set at 4 p.m. are last year’s bridesmaid Arellano U and Jose Rizal U, both eager to stay hot on the heels of top contenders.

The Chiefs, despite enjoying a homecourt advantage in the latest “NCAA On Tour,” fell prey to season host San Sebastian 56-65 while the Heavy Bombers aim to sustain their winning ways following an impressive 68-54 win over struggling Perpetual Help last Friday.

