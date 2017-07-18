Lorenzana submits martial law recommendation

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang yesterday confirmed that President Duterte has received the Department of National Defense recommendation on the extension of martial law in Mindanao.



Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the recommendation was submitted to Duterte by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana last Thursday and is now being studied by the President.

“The President will go through and will make a decision on the matter. As we all know, the President listens. He also considers not only the position of the military and the police, but also the interests of vital stakeholders,” Abella said. “He already presented. It has to be studied by the President. It is being studied by the President,” he added.

According to Abella, the President will most likely make his decision on whether or not to lift or extend martial law in Mindanao before his Proclamation No. 216 expires on July 22.

