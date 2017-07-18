Man killed by own son

By: Zaldy Comanda

ITOGON, Benguet – A father was stabbed to death by his own son during a heated argument while on a drinking spree at the bunker house of the mining area on Sunday evening in Camp 1000 Acupan, Virac, Itogon, Benguet.



Personnel of the Itogon Municipal Police Station, who responded to the incident, identified the victim as Manuel Dallagan Basoyang, 51, married and a native of San Juan, Tabuk City, Kalinga.

His son, Mark Anthony Banggawan Basoyang, 21, was arrested by authorities and is now facing parricide.

Reports reveal the young Basoyang got irked when his father reportedly told him about how his mother is having an affair with another man in Tabuk.

The son got irked and got a knife and stabbed his father on his left chest.

The victim was rushed by his brother Melchor Basoyang at Baguio General Hospital but was pronounce dead on arrival by Dr. Paolo Igama.

Both father and son are miners.

