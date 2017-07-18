Saso won’t play in KL

Top female golfer Yuka Saso won’t be around to help the Philippines go for gold in the 29th Southeast Asian Games next month in Malaysia, the Philippine Olympic Committee said yesterday.



SEAG Task Force chief Tom Carrasco said that the 15-year-old Saso, who starred in the Philippines’ gold medal romp in the World Junior Girls championships in Canada, has decided to prioritize events outside the NGAP’s calendar.

Saso, Carrasco said, had earlier assured the NGAP of her commitment to the SEAG.

“She was dropped and she will no longer get her benefits as a national team member,” said Carrasco, who was informed that Junia Louie Gabasa will take her place.

