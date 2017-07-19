All in the family

RELATED TO – While leafing through the special issue of Yes!, 100 Most Beautiful Stars, this columnist noted that many names on the list are related to each other. Yes! All in the family.

Let’s start with character actor Pen Medina and sons Karl, Ping, Alex, and Victor.



Inah de Belen, whose parents are ex-partners John Estrada and Janice de Belen.

Queen Mother Karla Estrada and son Daniel Padilla. He’s cousin to Bela Padilla.

•

SIBLINGS – Gabby Eigenmann and Andi Eigenmann are half siblings. Same father, the late Mark Gil, but with different mothers, Irene Celebre (Gabby) and Jaclyn Jose (Andi).

Jak Roberto and Sanya Lopez have the same parents.

Ditto Anne Curtis and Jasmine Curtis-Smith. Filipina mother and Australian father.

•

RELATIVES – More relatives, as earlier said all in the family.

Eula Valdez and Paolo Ballesteros are cousins, tracing their roots to painter Fernando Amorsolo, National Artist.

Benjamin Alves is Piolo Pascual’s nephew.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are husband and wife.

(Will Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado tie the knot one of these days? How about Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez?)

•

NOT RELATED – They carry the same surnames but are not related by blood.

Yen Santos, JC Santos, and Judy Ann Santos.

Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, and Coleen Garcia.

Janella Salvador and Maja Salvador.

Mika de la Cruz and John Lloyd Cruz.

