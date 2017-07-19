Back to the 90s

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Music! – who loves it not? Who has not felt his soul soothed and softened by its sweet influence? – F.B., “Notes of Music”

ROCK MUSIC CONNECTS: There’s an obvious connection, Wency Cornejo says, between bands of the 90s and today’s millennials.



The former Afterimage vocalist and singer-composer behind classic hit “Hanggang” cites as example his own 17-year old son who has shown keen interest in the music of said era of which his father was a major part of.

“My son tells me he and his friends are eager to watch us play again,” Davao-based Wency told reporters during a media lunch to trumpet “The 90s Live,” a rare reunion on stage among leading rock bands of the era. The event will be held at The Theater in Solaire on July 22.

RELIVE THE 90s: The most popular Pinoy rock bands of the 90s headline “The 90s Live!”

Watch in awe this grand reunion among 90s rock icons Wency Cornejo of Afterimage, Jett Pangan of The Dawn, Paco Arespacochaga of Introvoys, Cooky Chua of Color It Red, Medwin Marfil of True Faith, Dong Abay of Yano, Naldy Padilla of Orient Pearl, Perf de Castro of Rivermaya, and Lei Bautista of Prettier Than Pink.

Audie Gemora, Solaire Entertainment Director, considers it a feat to have gathered the vocalists and musicians from the 90s rock bands for “The 90s Live!” “It is a rare occurrence,” Gemora declares.

The 90s rock music spoke to a whole generation about timeless themes like love (True Faith’s “Perfect”), friendship (The Dawn’s “Salamat”), and hope (Afterimage’s “Next In Line”).

Savour them all over again in “The 90s Live!”

TWO WOMEN COOKY AND LEI: Cooky Chua (Color It Red) and Lei Bautista (Prettier Than Pink), the only females in the reunion show, recalled the bouncing 90s as a period of high rock and close friendships among band players.

“We supported each other,” Cooky said.

Lei, who’s US-based with her own family, said she couldn’t be more thankful for the ‘90s. It was then that they scored their biggest hit song, “Cool Ka Lang,” with herself on vocals.

KAY KUYA TAYO: “The 90s Live” media lunch was held at Kuya’s, a newly opened Filipino restaurant along Mother Ignacia Street fronting ABS-CBN. Kuya’s is a kind of resurrection of the former Tito Rey, a successful restaurant chain specializing in Filipino food founded by the late Rey Bautista.

Kuya’s has revived some of Tito Rey’s favourite dishes, such as the thrice-cooked adobo (adorable), kare-kare (you’ll care for it), fish lumpia (for your fish of mind and body).

