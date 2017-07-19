Closure orders vs 9 illegal bus terminals

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and Quezon City government are set to issue closure orders against 9 illegal bus terminals operating along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) on Wednesday morning.



Jojo Garcia, MMDA Chairman Danilos Lim’s chief of staff, said they have recommended the stoppage orders against DLTB, Lucena Lines, Raymond, St. Rafael, Our Lady of Salvacion, Jam Liner, Victor Liner, Dimple Star and Roro Bus Line found violating the no “nose in, nose out” policy and operating without permits.

“The MMDA has no power to close terminals even if they had violations but with the cooperation of Quezon City government and LTFRB, illegal bus terminals will be severely penalized,” said Garcia.

He said some of the terminals lack the space.

