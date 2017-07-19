‘High Tide’ wins best picture at TOFARM film festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“HIGH Tide,” a movie which tackles the effects of climate change, was named Best picture at the 2nd TOFARM Film Festival during ceremonies held in Makati last Sunday night.

Directed by Tara Illenberger, the same film received P500,000 cash prize.



Members of this year’s jury are multi-awarded film and television actress and director Laurice Guillen, actor Christopher de Leon, Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino member Mario Hernando, award-winning musical director Lutgardo Labad, and film editor Jess Navarro.

“High Tide” is one of six entries which competed in this year’s film festival that focuses on farming.

Other entries are “Baklad,” “Instalado,” “Kamunggai,” “Sinandomeng,” and “What Home Feels Like.”

“As the silver screen lights up with these masterpieces, we hope you will continue to support our independent filmmakers in their quest to present slices of life through the universal language of motion picture,” said Dr. Milagros O. How, TOFARM Chief Advocate, President and CEO, Universal Harvester, Inc.

The complete list of winners of the TOFARM Film Festival 2017:

Best Picture: “High Tide”

Best Actor: Bembol Roco (“What Home Feels Like”) and Roger “Soe” Gonzales (“Kamunggai”)

Best Actress: Irma Adlawan (“What Home Feels Like”)

Best Supporting Actor: Francis Magundayao (“Instalado”)

Best Supporting Actress: Barbara Miguel (“Instalado”)

Best Sound: “Instalado”

Best Music: “What Home Feels Like” (Harold Nagai and Harold Andre Cruz Santos)

Best Production Design: “Instalado” (Mark Sabas)

Best Editing: “High Tide” (Michael Bayan Canino and Tara Illenberger)

Best Cinematography: “High Tide” (TM Malones)

Best Story: “What Home Feels Like” (Joseph Abello)

Best Screenplay: “What Home Feels Like” (Joseph Abello)

People’s Choice Award: “Instalado”

Jury Special Award: Cristine Mary Demaisip, Riena Christal Shin, and Forrest Kyle Buscado (children of “High Tide”).

Related

comments