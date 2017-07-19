Stray bullets still a concern in Marawi

BY: Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Recovery efforts in Marawi City are still feeling the effects of the ongoing siege, according to an official who is on the ground this week.



Assistant secretary Abdullah Dumama, Jr., in a telephone interview, said that a stray bullet landed on the grounds of the Provincial Capitol of Marawi City during a meeting held Monday afternoon.

“We could hear the gunshots, and we heard about the stray bullet,” Dumama said.

Just last Monday, the Amai Pakpak Hospital in the area was barely saved by rains after a fire raged a couple of blocks away at the major hospital.

“Good thing it rained,” Dumama said.

Firetrucks made timely responses to prevent the fire from spreading.

