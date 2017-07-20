Bus terminal ipinasara

- Home
Ni: Chito A. Chavez
Ipinasara ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) kahapon ang isang bus terminal sa Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) dahil sa dami ng violations.
Ipinatupad ng teams mula sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Quezon City’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (QC-BPLO), at Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang cease and desist order (CDO) laban sa RORO Bus Transport terminal sa EDSA-Santolan area dahil sa paglabag sa city ordinances.
Ayon kay Garry Domingo, QC-BPLO chief, nag-ooperate ang bus station kahit walang business permit, sanitation facilities at sapat na lugar para sa travelers.
Napansin din na ang mga bus ng naturang terminal ang isa sa dahilan ng traffic congestion sa lugar.
