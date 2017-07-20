Erich Gonzales breaks silence on coffee invite

ACTRESS Erich Gonzales has said that she rejected the coffee invitation of the “billboard guy” because she was uncomfortable with it.

After two weeks of silence, Gonzales has finally revealed her thoughts on the controversial coffee invite from a certain Xian Gaza.



“To be honest, regarding that issue, nuong una, just like you guys, na surprise ako. Natuwa naman ako sa effort. Pero lumabas ‘yung mga expose about him,” said Gonzales, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Kasi ako naman, like personally lahat naman ng supporters ko, na-appreciate ko. Lahat ng malaking bagay or maliit man yan.

“And then nung una okay naman. And then nagsimula syang mag-post ng mga long messages sa social media.

“So parang naging uncomfortable ako. And after talking to my family and closest friends, I decided not to meet him na lang,” said Gonzalez.

It would be recalled that Gaza rented a billboard on Morayta in Manila inviting Gonzales for a coffee.

Later, a female netizen came up and alleged that Gaza is a scammer.

The netizen claimed: “THE THING IS, THAT MOVE IS NOT FOR ERICH, IT’S FOR HIS SELF. HE WANTS TO BE VIRAL. THAT’S HIS REAL GOAL.”

Gaza reportedly grieved over the decision of his celebrity crush. The young businessman who is said to be based in Hong Kong reacted on his Facebook and said: “cappucciNO!! Nyeeeaaamm!”

After Gonzales turned down his invitation, Gaza then offered a tea with Daniel Matsunaga, former boyfriend of Gonzales.

Matsunaga and Gonzales have already called it quits earlier this year. But they refused details of their split.

Asked if she has an inspiration these days, Gonzales laughed and said: “I am very inspired. Meron mga nagpaparamdam po. Wala, 10 years pa!”

