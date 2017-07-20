Lloydie-Sarah: Once more with feeling

ROMCOM ROYALTY – Yes, romcom king and queen, John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo, are back in each other’s arms via Star Cinema’s “Finally Found Someone.” They were much missed as the last time Lloydie and Sarah teamed up was in 2013, as Miggy Montenegro and Laida Magtalas in “It Takes a Man and a Woman.”



This time, meet Raffy Sandoval and April Esguerra, two opposite characters on a quest for something, someone that will complete their lives.

A virtue of the Lloydie-Sarah loveteam is they don’t have to pretend they like each other. There’s instant rapport – chemistry and electricity – on the big screen. It’s magic. To think that there’s no offcam romance.

“Finally Found Someone” is directed by Theodore Boborol and written by Carmi Raymundo.

NO REAL ROMANCE – Like Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon, Lloydie and Sarah have proven that real romance isn’t necessary to win the attention and affection of the public.

Oh, at some point there must have been attraction – either mutual or one-sided. But the relationship didn’t go beyond that. Purely professional.

Same can be also said of Lloydie’s team-up with Bea Alonzo. They co-starred in many a blockbuster.

Fall in love once more with the tandem of Lloydie and Sarah in “Finally Found Someone,” showing nationwide starting July 26.

CO- STARS – The romcom features Tetchie Agbayani, Joey Marquez, Yayo Aguila, Dennis Padilla, Leo Rialp, Alwyn Uytingco, Alexa Ilacad, Christian Bables, Joj Agpangan, Milo Elmido Jr., Justin Cuyugan, Ruby Ruiz, PJ Endrinal, Lemuel Pelayo, Cara Eriguel, Neggy, Axel Torres, and April Matienzo.

With the special participation of Enchong Dee.

By the way, direk Theodore’s earlier credits were “Vince & Kath & James” and “Just the Way You Are.”

