Mondilla, Que share Malarayat lead

LIPA CITY — Clyde Mondilla checked an impending skid while Angelo Que sizzled at the finish as they fired identical seven-under 65s to seize a three-stroke lead over Aussie Nathan Park at the start of the ICTSI Classic at the Mt. Malarayat’s composite course yesterday here.



Mondilla blew a two-eagle spiked eight-under card after 13 holes with back-to-back bogeys from No. 14 but birdied the par-5 18th of Mt. Lobo to join Que, who closed out with a birdie-eagle feat, at the helm in the early going of the R2 million tournament sponsored by ICTSI.

Park bucked a mediocre 36 start at the back with four birdies at Mt. Makulot, his 68 netting him solo third while seven others turned in identical 69s over the par-72 layout which virtually lay defenseless in the absence of the wind.

Frankie Miñoza rebounded from a bogey on No. 17 with a last-hole eagle to match Randy Garalde, Jerson Balasabas, Nelson Huerva, Benjie Magada, Joenard Rates and Elmer Salvador’s three-under cards.

Tony Lascuña, looking for a third title this year and a follow-up to his back-to-back title romp at ICTSI Forest Hills last month, slowed down after a two-birdie feat at the front, finishing with a bogey-par-birdie to shoot a 70 in a tie with Jhonnel Ababa, who also eagled the reachable 514-yard 18th.

Peter Stojanovski of Macedonia survived a roller-coaster round and finished with a 71, joining Orlan Sumcad, Arnold Villacencio, Kris Etter, Rene Menor and Rey Pagunsan at 13th while rookie pro Ira Alido also eagled No. 18 to save a 72 for joint 19th with Erwin Arcillas, Reymon Jaraula, Godofredo Sinfuego and Korean Lee Ho Youn.

