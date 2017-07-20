Motorcycle-riding men gun down lady prosecutor

By: Nel B. Andrade & Jeffrey G. Damicog

TAYTAY, RIZAL – Two armed men aboard a motorbike shot and killed a lady assistant prosecutor inside her car Tuesday afternoon along Ortigas Avenue extension.

Supt. Samuel Delorino, chief of police identified the victim as 46-year-old Maria Santillan Ronatay who is a resident of Cainta, Rizal.



Ronatay was driving her white Honda Civic CRV with plate number UQI-133 and was caught in a traffic jam while on her way to Cainta junction when the suspects aboard a black motorbike conducted the brazen attack.

Police said the two suspects who were wearing black jacket and helmet fled by making a U-turn towards Kaytikling Junction after the shooting.

Probers were still checking the surveillance camera recordings of establishments situated near the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II already ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to get into the bottom of the latest crime against a member of the judiciary.

Ronatay is the fourth prosecutor who has been slain since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.

