Pinoy MMA stars pick Mayweather

By Ernest Hernandez

As the upcoming boxing match between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Jr. and Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor heat up with all the trash talks and profanities, the whole world is eager to see how this will turn out.

This will be the first time that a mixed martial artist – a champion even – will face the undefeated boxer in what some perceive as a potential passing of the torch from boxing to MMA.



Still, Team Lakay’s Eduard Folayang believes that McGregor does not stand a fighting chance against Mayweather. He, however, gives McGregor a fighting chance.

“Mayweather, I think,” said One Lightweight Champion Folayang. “Because it is a boxing event and we know that he is doing that thing all of his life.”

“Though, we should not belittle the skills of McGregor. Especially, when we consider that his wins come from the power of his hands.”

It can be recalled that McGregor put to sleep one of the biggest fighters in MMA history, Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds with just one punch. Furthermore, even with The Notorious punching power, Geje Eustaquio feels that the change from MMA gloves to boxing gloves will make a big difference.

“If they box with 4oz gloves, I go with Conor. But since they box with 10oz gloves, then I go with Mayweather,” said Eustaquio. “Never the less both of them will be going home with the biggest smiles in the fighting industry. Money! Money! Money!”

Known for having one of the strongest hands in MMA, Alliance MMA’s Burn Soriano’s 15-second spinning backfist knockout was one of the most devastating finishes in One Championship. Similar to what McGregor did to Aldo, Soriano’s mind and heart speak differently on McGregor’s match against Mayweather.

“My mind tells me that Mayweather will win this match because of his mastery of the sport of boxing,” said Soriano.

“He is an undefeated fighter in the rules of boxing but for the sake of MMA, my heart is rooting for McGregor to win it for us.”

