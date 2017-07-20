Powerman Asian tourney slated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 800 local and foreign duathletes are expected to participate in the 2017 Powerman Philippines Asian Championships Presented by Summit Drinking Water on Oct. 8 at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

The race will feature various categories such as Powerman Classic (10 kilometer run-60km bike-10km run), Powerman Short (5km run-30km bike-5km run), and Powerteens (5km run-30km bike-5km run), which will traverse the roads of Clark and SCTex.



National team member John Chicano, who placed second in the Asian Championships two years back, as well as Emmanuel Comendador, who settled for third in the 2017 Putrajaya ASTC Powerman Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships in Malaysia, are expected to lead the country’s campaign.

Thomas Bruins of the Netherlands, who ruled the same 2017 Putrajaya race, has also confirmed his participation.

Other elite foreign athletes will come from United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia Pacific regions.

The race will also serve as a qualifier for the 2019 Powerman World Championships in Zofingen, Switzerland.

“We want to promote Powerman not only as a sport, but also as a lifestyle,” said Raymund Magdaluyo, CEO of F&F International Events Group that is organizing the race for the third year.

“The driving force behind this year’s even is to bring the Filipino duathletes to world stage by capitalizing on our potential, pushing their boundaries, and expanding their competitive horizons,” added Coach Kaye Lopez, Powerman Philippines’ General Manager and former national duathlon team member.

Champion elite duathletes will in the men’s and women’s divisions will receive $1,500 each, while second and third placers will pocket $1,000 and $750, respectively.

Related

comments