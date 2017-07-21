Aquino appeals

By: Czarina Nicole O. Ong

Former President Aquino yesterday appealed the graft and usurpation charges filed against him in connection with the Mamasapano massacre more than two years ago.



Aquino defended co-accused former Philippine National Police chief Director General Alan L.M. Purisima and blamed former PNP Special Action Force chief Director Getulio P. Napeñas for the tragedy.

In his motion for reconsideration filed before the Ombudsman, Aquino said that Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales was right in dismissing the reckless imprudence resulting to homicide charges that was filed against him because the deaths of the 44 SAF troopers in Mamasapano, Maguindanao was caused by “the intentional act of shooting by hostile forces – and not my actions.”

But Aquino called the graft and usurpation charges against him “misplaced and inapplicable.” He said that the complaints against him do not contain the necessary allegations to support the charges.

