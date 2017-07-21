Celso-Vilma movies

‘MEA CULPA’ – Highspeed readers “castigate” this columnist for failing to include the films Celso Ad. Castillo directed for Vilma Santos. Some issues back, Highspeed enumerated Vilma’s outstanding movies and their directors.

Of course, I meant to mention Celso but for one reason of the other I forgot. “Mea culpa.”



Celso directed three films for Vi, the first being “Tag-Ulan sa Tag-Araw,” with Christopher de Leon as leading man.

The team was controversial: incest, with Vi and Boyet as first cousins and lovers. That started the phenomenal Vi-Boyet bankable tandem.

Next was “Burlesk Queen,” which featured that 15-minute sexy dance as Vi bled. From then on, she shed her sweet image.

Third and last was “Pag-puti ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak,” which Vilma also produced. The budget escalated, nearly sending Vi to the poor house. But then it was hailed as a masterpiece – set in the turbulent ‘50s.

Vilma also had many leading men, among them, Fernando Poe Jr., Joseph Estrada, Rudy Fernandez, Bobby Vasquez, Dolphy, Edu Manzano, Bong Revilla, Cesar Montano, Ronnie Ricketts, and Edgar Mortiz. The most memorable is the one with FPJ, “Bato sa Buhangin,” directed by Pablo Santiago.

SAVE THE OCEAN – Mel Caparas files this report on the pageant scene.

Miss Scuba Philippines 2017 search is on!

If you are a determined Filipina who is passionate for the preservation of our marine diversity and resources, empowered to take a stand on ocean justice, then you could be the next Miss Scuba Philippines 2017.

Miss Scuba Philippines is a pageant, which has a deep-rooted advocacy devoted to protect, preserve, and help save our ocean and its, biodiversity.

The pageant was launched last July 12 at Belmont Luxury Hotel in Newport City, Resorts World.

Cindy Madduma, the first Filipina to win the title of Miss Scuba International in 2015, was appointed as the new national director for Miss Scuba Philippines 2017.

Interested applicants may download the application form at: www.facebook.com/missscubaphilippines.

Coronation night will be on October 8.

