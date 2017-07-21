Inspection sa Pasay bus terminals ikakasa

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Matapos mag-issue ng closure order laban sa 10 illegal bus terminals sa Quezon City, balak na isunod ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang terminals na nag-ooperate sa Pasay City para maibsan ang sikip ng trapiko sa naturang lugar.



Bilang representative ni MMDA chairman Danilo Lim, si spokesperson Celine Pialago ang nakipag-coordinate kay Pasay Mayor Antonino Calixto para sa planong inspection ngayong Biyernes sa 12 bus terminals at garage na nag-ooperate sa kahabaan ng EDSA at secondary routes sa southern Metro Manila.

“Mag-start na tayo ng inspection kung sinu-sino sa kanila ang mga compliant sa nose in, nose out policy, kung may mga business permits ba, at kung sino sa kanila ang mga illegally operating,” pahayag ni Pialago.

Kasama sa target ng inspections ay ang bus terminals ng Victory Liner Inc., H M Ramirez Transport, E-J-C Multi-Resources Corp., Bicol Integrated Bus Terminal, at bus garage ng St. Rafael Transport Lines, Inc. sa EDSA; terminals ng Philtranco Service Enterprises, Inc. at Amihan Bus Lines, Inc. sa EDSA corner Apelo Cruz Street; BBL Transport System, Inc. at Jam Liner, Inc. sa Taft Avenue; Genesis Transport Service, Inc. sa EDSA corner Rotonda; at Pangasinan Five Star Bus Co., Inc. at Partas Transportation Company, Inc. sa Aurora Boulevard corner Tramo and Edang Streets.

“Ang intention ng ginagawa natin is to make sure that the bus companies will comply with the nose in, nose out policy,” paliwanag ni Pialago.

