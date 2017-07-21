P25-M shabu from Mexico seized; 4 suspects nabbed

By: Ariel Fernandez

Four suspected drug couriers were arrested Wednesday night by anti-drug agents of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) after they claimed a parcel that was mailed from Mexico containing some P25-million worth of shabu stuffed in sealant tubes at a DHL branch in Pasay City.



NAIA customs district collector Ed Macabeo identified the suspect as Isnairah Duranggun Pundato of Capitol Estate in Batasan Hills, Quezon City; Casan Osor Rainang of Bautista St., Quiapo Manila, Jamal Aminah Tantao of Victoria Store on Dahlia Street, Fairview, Quezon City; and Alnor Sultan Pundato of Sitio Kamunoy St., Quezon City.

During interrogation, it was found at that the package’s claimant Mr. Alnor Pundato and the registered consignee Mr. James Corpuz are the same person.

Macabeo said the parcel originated from Mexico and arrived last month bearing the name of Mr. James Corpuz of Block 1, Lot 3 Victorian, QC, as the consignee.

According to Customs Officer Babes Calixto, the parcel was declared as Sikaflex Sealant weighing 20.6 kilos with declared value of US$660. The seized shabu weighs about 1.975 kilos.

Calixto said NAIA District Non-Intrusive Team subjected the parcel to rigid examination and X-ray inspection.

During inspection, BoC agents found out that the parcel contained methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) hidden in 25 pieces of cylindrical tubes disguised as Sikaflex Sealant.

Upon discovering the drugs, Macabeo ordered his men to wait for the person who would claim the parcel so they could arrest him.

