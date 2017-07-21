Pac-Horn 2 in November?

A post by newly-crowned World Boxing Organization welterweight king Jeff Horn on social media yesterday said that a rematch with Filipino victim Manny Pacquiao is a done deal.

And that a venue in Australia has been tapped: the 14,000-seat Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Queensland.



“It’s official. #pachorn2 in November at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre,” said in the post under jeffhorn_official.

Horn beat Pacquiao on a controversial unanimous decision last July 2 before more than 51,000 fans at the open-air Suncorp Stadium, which was conceived as unfit to host the second meeting given the unpredictable weather conditions during that time.

During November, the weather can be rainy and even hot and humid and since the stadium doesn’t have a retractable roof and airconditioning, organizers see it as a poor choice.

Under the contract the two signed prior to the first fight, Pacquiao has the right to demand a rematch in case he loses the first.

Aside from Brisbane, the 56,000-capacity Etihad Stadium in Melbourne is also being looked at as a possible site since it has a retractable roof that Suncorp Stadium doesn’t have.

Glenn Rushton, trainer of Horn, told fightnews that a rematch is almost a certainty.

“I think we are pretty close to the rematch,” said Horn, noting that Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is planning to come over and discuss matters relative to the much-awaited return bout.

Although Pacquiao, who turns 39 on Dec. 17, has remained mum about fighting Horn, he has been quoted a few times as saying that he is raring to get even with the Australian banger.

In case everything turns out well, Arum assures that Pacquiao will remain as the A-side fighter in terms of purse guarantee.

