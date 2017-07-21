Sushi on a train

By: Kim Atienza

IN other Japanese restaurants, sushi is served by the waiter or is served by Kaitenor conveyor belt. But in Genki Sushi, orders are served on a miniature train. We found this out during a recent episode of our TV show, “Matanglawin,” Sundays on ABS-CBN.

Genki Sushi is a Japanese franchise brought to the Philippines for expansion according to Branch Manager Deejae Atienza. Orders are made through a tablet and once orders are placed, the orders are displayed in a tablet in the kitchen as well.



Orders are placed on the Koshoku or Double Deck Express and are delivered straight to the tables.

The Koshoku Express System is based on the Shinkansen, commonly known as the Bullet Train in Japan. Shinkansen is the fastest train system in the world, reaching up to 320 kilometers per hour in speed.

Genki Sushi patterns the speed of the Shinkansen to its fast services via the Double Deck Express System.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The Philippine Basketball Association is Asia’s premier (and considered as the world’s second oldest) professional league.

Philippine Airlines first flight was recorded on March 15, 1941 using a Beech Model 18 aircraft amid the specter of a global war. It became Asia’s first airline.

The world’s largest pearl, Pearl of Lao-Tzu, weighs 14 pounds and measures 9.5 inches long and 5.5 inches in diameter was discovered by a Filipino diver in a giant Tridacna (mollusk) under the Palawan Sea in 1934. As of May 1984, it was worth US$42 million, believed to be 600 years old.

Alto Broadcasting System (ABS) Channel 3 is the first television station in the country, aired in 1953.

