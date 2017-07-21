Tough cast in Pasay derby

Veterans of Philippine cockfighting are expected to field their aces in the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-stag Derby today at Pasay City Cockpit.



Today’s 3-stag elims, supported by Sagupaan Complexor 3000, will showcase more than 100 fights.

Anthony Lim and Doc Ayong Lorenzo, champion and runner –up respectively of the 2017 World Slasher Cup 2, banner the tough cast.

The challengers: Ronald Barandino, Nestor Vendivil, Biboy Enriquez, Quincy Tan, Joseph Marigundon, Cito Alberto, Ogie Simon, Honey Yu, Carlos Tumpalan, Arman Santos, Rep. Larry Wacnang, Ricky Magtuto, Nick Crisostomo and Jimmy Zapanta.

The 4-stag finals (first leg, early bird) sizzles on July 28. Pasay Cockpit’s 31st Anniversary 4-cock derby comes next on July 31.

