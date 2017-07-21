‘U-Town’ goes to NU

Robi Domingo and Gretchen Ho get to hang out with two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso as their campus tour in the show “University Town” makes a stop at National University this Sunday on S+A and S+A HD at 1p.m.



A pride of NU and a former UAAP star, Ildefonso introduces to Robi and Gretchen his son Shaun, who recently transferred to the Bulldogs’ bastion in the hope of following his dad’s footsteps.

The duo will also meet other great Bulldogs, Gelo Alolino and Glenn Khobuntin, who are members of the Season 77 champion team.

This is the third leg of the “University Town” this season, which is on its second year of featuring the eight schools competing in the country’s premier collegiate league.

Also featured in the NU special is Bulldogs’ best man on the football pitch, Mark Marcaida, a partially deaf and mute player who proudly wears NU’s colors in the UAAP Football competition. What makes Mark greater in the eyes of his peers is his ability to pick up game plans and execute them despite his handicap, as well as being able to juggle the life of a student and athlete who lives far away from his hometown in Masbate.

