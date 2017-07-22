11 bus terminals violate laws — MMDA

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

Eleven out of the 16 bus terminals along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) in Pasay City have been found violating policies of the local government and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Jojo Garcia, MMDA chairman Danilo Lim’s chief of staff, said they have recommended the closure of four bus terminals – Sta. Rafael/Sta. Jude, A. Bragais/Pamar; Ferdinand Bus Line; and Mark Eves/Fortune Star for operating without business permits following ocular inspections.



“We will give these terminals 15 days to produce the necessary permits or we shall be forced to shut them down,” said Garcia on Friday.

The inspection was made in coordination with Pasay City Mayor Antonio Calixto and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Based on their findings, some terminals possess permits as garages; share garages with each other; with airport shuttles and mini-buses going to Cavite; and do not have the necessary facilities to operate.

Seven bus companies lack barangay clearance and fail to comply with the “nose in, nose out” policy.

“We will be inspecting these terminals again and issue them notice to comply,” said Garcia.

Bus terminals also need to secure location clearance, fire safety and inspection clearance and certificate, sanitary permit, special permit from the city council, environmental protection and waste management clearance, and department of public order and safety clearance to operate.

Because of lack of space, bus units occupy side streets in the area to load and unload passengers.

