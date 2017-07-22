6-stag derby at LPC set

The 28th Anniversary 6-Stag Derby of Las Pinas Coliseum starts on Aug.23 with a promise of another intense action.

The 3-stag elims are set on Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6 and 13 with a maximum of 60 entries are allowed.



The grand finale – a 3-stag affair – is slated on Sept. 27.

Fights will be held only at LPC and updated results will be posted on cockpit lobby, Facebook, Bakbakan Na! tv program and major newspapers.

Guaranteed prize is P2 million for an entry fee of P12,000 and minimum bet of P7,700.

To be hosted by Mayor Nene Aguilar, the five-day event has the support of Warhawk Gamefowl Feeds and Pagcor -Casino Filipino.

Only stags banded by LGBA, FIGBA (Bakbakan) and PFGB (Digmaan) can take part in the event.

