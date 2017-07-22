7 films compete in 1st PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Film Festival

SEVEN films are competing for the first Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Film Festival.

Shot by students from Metro Manila, the seven competing films are: “Banyuhay,” “Batak Bata,” “High Na Si Lola,” “Toktok Hangyo,” “Tanpos,” “Kutob,” and “Sais Bente Tres.”

A brainchild of Chief Superintendent Gilberto DC Cruz, director of Police Relations Community Group, the schools received P50,000 seed money from the PNP to produce films that tackle the campaign on anti-illegal drugs.



These schools are the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, St. Scholastica College, and Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Technology.

“Let us all support the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the Philippine National Police through a film festival which reveals the work of our youth in a movement towards change,” said Cruz, before the judges at the final screening of the seven entries at the police headquarters.

At final screening of the seven movies held at Camp Crame in Quezon last Friday, Cruz said that the winners in various categories will be revealed during the awards night on Tuesday, July 18.

The seven films will compete for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Musical Score, Best Director, and Best Adviser.

The top three awards for Best Picture are expected to receive cash prizes during the awards night.

Award-winning film director Brillante Mendoza is also expected to grace the awards night.

“Idol ng mga kabataan si Brillante Mendoza. Our young filmmakers are so excited when they learned that he is joining us,” Cruz said.

Cruz said that when he talked to Mendoza, the famed director even wanted to help the winning entries compete in festivals abroad.

Veteran celebrities who took part in the festival movies will be presented the Advocacy award at the finals. They are Ernie Garcia, Liz Alindogan, and Perla Bautista.

Garcia is in the cast of “Batak Bata,” while Bautista and Alindogan are part of the film “High Na Si Lola.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has also been invited to join the ceremonies.

In his message, PNP Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said: “Patuloy po nating suportahan ang ating gobyerno at ang PNP kontra ilegal na droga.”

Cruz, who also wrote the 2008 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Banal,” said that the PNP hopes to mount the film festival every year. “We need to remind our youth na walang panalo sa droga.”

The 1st PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Film Festival is also supported by other groups namely UNTV and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

