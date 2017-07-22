Animal bite cases an issue in Cebu

By: Kier Edison C. Belleza

CEBU CITY – Cebu province still tops the animal bite cases in Central Visayas in 2016, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

Records of DoH revealed a total of 59,773 animal bite cases with eight deaths in the entire region last year.



Cebu province was found with the most number of rabies exposures in the entire region with 11,536 cases.

Negros Oriental followed with at least 11,095 animal bite cases; Bohol at the third spot with 9,945; and Siquijor at fourth with 504.

“We still have a number of bite cases, maybe our local government units lack advocacies to address such because we at DoH, are only for coaching and guidance,” said DoH Regional Rabies Program Manager Joanri Riveral.

The total number of cases, however, is lower compared to the figures in 2015 which was nearly 78,600 cases.

