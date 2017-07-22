Duterte reminds protesters

By GENALYN D. KABILING

Protest all you want on Monday but do not break the law.

President Duterte has welcomed the planned protest actions during his State-of-the-Nation Address but reminded protesters to keep them peaceful and orderly.



The President said he respects the right of persons to freedom of speech and freedom assembly as part of the country’s vibrant democracy.

“This is a democracy. I’m exponent of freedom to air your grievance. You are free to do anything you want there. Just don’t break the law and don’t impede the flow of traffic,” he said in an interview with State media last Thursday.

“Pero magmura ka na doon o ano gusto mo, it’s your right and we will not interfere in that exercise of that right,” he said in a video posted by Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux Uson on Facebook. Around 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to hold rallies near the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City when the President delivers his second SoNA on July 24.

The police intends to deploy 6,000 anti-riot policemen to secure the Batasan complex.

