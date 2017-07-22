Farmers export brown rice

By: Ali Macabalang

M’LANG, North Cotabato – Organized farmers in this fast growing town have started exporting brown rice to markets in the Middle East.

This was revealed by Agriculture secretary Emmanuel Piñol.



According to Piñol, Resident-farmers belonging to the Don Bosco Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DBMPC) initially shipped 10 metric tons of brown rice last June 30 to Dubai, the capital of the oil-rich UAE.

He said the shipment was coordinated with concerned sectors by Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 12 Director Mila Casis and Department of Labor Regional Director Ofelia Domingo alongside DBMPC General Manager Romano Laurilla and organic rice farmers.

Piñol described the export initiative as a “success story” among OFWs he once met in Dubai last year and inspired “to invest their hard-earned money, earn modest profits and at the same time, help their country economically.”

