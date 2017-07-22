NBI arrests bank official

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

An executive of Metrobank was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly attempting to pocket the P2.25-million loan payment of a major corporate client.



NBI spokesman Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin identified the suspect as Metrobank corporate management head Maria Victoria Lopez.

Lopez, who earns P250,000 and has been with the bank for 30 years, was arrested Monday during an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI Anti-Fraud Division in Makati City and was charged Tuesday before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for qualified theft, falsification, and violation of the General Banking Law.

